RD Land Opens Whitelist for Groundbreaking NFT Collection, Alementals
EINPresswire.com/ -- RD Land is pleased to announce the launch of its first NFT collection, Alementals. Alementals are hand-crafted, 100% metaverse-ready 3D avatars that represent a new approach to digital identity and self-expression in virtual environments. These avatars provide access to the adult-safe experiences and events available exclusively in RD Land's multiverse. Each Alemental comes with its own personal space, known as a Homepod, that can be customized to the owner's preferences.
In the Alementals 1st whitelist pre-sale, 300 participants will receive exclusive perks, including a Homepod, a plot of land, and a free lifetime access to the virtual world of Alementals and RD Land's signature productions. Every Alemenal is a key to unlock the adult-safe wonders at RD Land metaverse: from sensual workshops to kinky dungeons. Alemental owners will also have access to an exclusive gated community with adult-oriented content and annual access to all events and experiences, as well as two creator fan rooms.
In addition, whitelist participants will receive RDC tokens worth $50 that can be used within the RD Land metaverse. These tokens provide even more opportunities for exploration and expression.
"Alementals bring a fresh perspective to the digital identity and self-expression in virtual environments. Each avatar is hand-crafted with the aim of providing access to exclusive and adult-friendly experiences in RD Land's multiverse.” said Angelina Aleksandrovich, Founder and CEO of RD Land.
RD Land is a multisensory virtual environment that provides a platform for self-expression in web3. As a category-defining product, RD Land facilitates a space for world-building, NFT trading, event hosting, and community building. Whether you are an artist, performer, or simply seeking a platform for self-expression, RD Land provides the tools and resources needed to bring your vision to life.
"RD Land is not just a platform, but a way for individuals to express themselves in the virtual world. With its multisensory environment and a wide range of tools and resources, RD Land empowers its users to explore new levels of self-expression.” said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.
Alementals lead the way in this virtual revolution, providing a new and innovative way to represent oneself in virtual environments. With a focus on hand-crafted, high-quality avatars, Alementals raise the bar for digital representation and self-expression. Whether you are looking to explore the metaverse, host events, or build your own world, Alementals are the perfect starting point.
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity. Join the whitelist sale now to be among the first to own an Alemental. Explore the various experiences in RD Land's metaverse and discover a new level of self-expression in the virtual form.
About RD Land:
RDLand is a multisensory, adult-safe web XR metaverse for progressive entertainment & virtual relationships. A category-defining product that allows people to meet anonymously across the world and build relationships over shared interests and ideologies. A place for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM & specially-abled content creators to showcase their work, build interactive communities, and monetize their name, image, and likeness in the Web 3.0 ecosystem leveraging on the blockchain technology to run a transparent, secure, and user-friendly virtual economy with its own currency — RD Coin (RDC) — and where every asset is a non-fungible token (NFT) owned by a dreamer.
Kevan Shah
