Breast Imaging Device Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Imaging Device Market Value and CAGR

The global breast imaging market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The breast imaging device market includes devices and technologies used for the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, such as mammography systems, breast ultrasound systems, breast MRI systems, and breast PET/CT systems. These devices are used to create images of the breast tissue that can be used by healthcare providers to identify abnormalities or cancerous cells. The global breast imaging device market is expected to grow in the coming years due to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness about the importance of early detection, and technological advancements in imaging devices.



Breast Imaging Device Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive the growth of the breast imaging device market. These include:

• Increasing prevalence of breast cancer: As the incidence of breast cancer continues to rise, there is likely to be an increased demand for breast imaging devices, as these devices play a crucial role in the early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

• Technological advancements: The development of new, advanced breast imaging technologies, such as digital mammography and breast MRI, can drive market growth by increasing the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer detection.

• Government initiatives: Governments around the world are investing in breast cancer awareness campaigns and screening programs, which can increase the demand for breast imaging devices.

There are also several risks that could potentially hinder the growth of the breast imaging device market. These include:

• High cost of advanced technologies: The high cost of advanced breast imaging technologies, such as breast MRI, can limit their accessibility and adoption, particularly in developing countries.

• Limited insurance coverage: In some cases, insurance companies may not cover the cost of breast imaging procedures, which can discourage patients from seeking treatment and limit the demand for breast imaging devices.



Breast Imaging Device Market Keyplayers

Some major players are GE Healthcare; Hologic, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Gamma Medica, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare; Fujifilm Holdings Corp., SonoCine, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Dilon Technologies, Inc.; Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.



Breast Imaging Device Market Segmentations

By Technology Outlook

• Ionizing

• Full-field Digital Mammography

• Analog Mammography

• Positron Emission Mammography

• Electric Impedance Tomography

By End-use Outlook

• Hospitals

• Breast Care Centers

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Table of content

1. Breast Imaging Devices Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Procedure Type

6.3. Segmentation By Technology

6.4. Segmentation By End-User

7. Breast Imaging Devices Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Procedure Type

7.2.1. Tomosynthesis

7.2.2. Breast Ultrasound

7.2.3. Breast MRI

7.2.4. Mammography

7.2.5. Nuclear Imaging

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Segmentation By Technology

7.3.1. Ionizing

7.3.2. Non-Ionizing

7.4. Segmentation By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.2. Breast Care Centers

7.4.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8. Breast Imaging Devices Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Portable Breast Imaging Devices

8.2. Photoacoustic Breast Imaging

8.3. Strategic Collaborations And Agreements

8.4. Augmented Reality (AR) For Breast Imaging

8.5. Hybrid Imaging Technology

8.6. Low Ionizing Radiation

8.7. 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

8.8. Emergence Of Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT)

Toc Continue………………………..



