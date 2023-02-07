Biotechnology Instruments Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotechnology Instruments Market Value and CAGR

The global market for biotechnology instruments is expected to reach USD 34.3billion by 2026, up from USD 22billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period of forecast.

Biotechnology instruments are the equipment and tools used in biotechnology research and production. These instruments can be used for a variety of purposes, such as DNA sequencing, gene editing, protein analysis, and fermentation. Instruments used in biotechnology include PCR machines, spectrophotometers, centrifuges, and incubators.



Biotechnology Instruments Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the advances in biotechnology research, and the growing importance of personalised medicine are all factors that drive the market for biotechnology instruments. Market restraints include regulatory obstacles, high costs, and the difficulties of developing new technologies.



Biotechnology Instruments Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are. Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Alcon, Inc., AngioDynamics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Candela Medical, Cynosure, LLC.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/biotechnology-instruments-market



Biotechnology Instruments Market Segmentations

By Product

• Lab Automation Instruments

• Life Science Consumables

• IVD Instruments

• Medical Lasers

By End-Use

• Government & Academic Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Biotechnology Instruments Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Biotechnology Instruments Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Biotechnology Instruments Market, by End-Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market Dynamics

3.1. Biotechnology Instruments Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising demand for Point-of-care (POC) devices and tests

3.1.1.2. Increasing prevalence of target diseases with rising geriatric population

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Higher cost of devices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

Chapter 4. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market, by Product

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Biotechnology Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Biotechnology Instruments Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Lab Automation Instruments

5.3.2. Life Science Consumables

5.3.3. IVD Instruments

5.3.4. Medical Lasers

….TOC TO BE CONTINUED.



