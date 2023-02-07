Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Value and CAGR

The bone conduction hearing aids market is expected to be worth USD 389.54 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2027. Bone conduction hearing aids are an alternative to traditional hearing aids for patients who have ear problems. This device directs sound waves directly to the cochlea via the ear bone. The use of medical technology, as well as improved and developed health care, will be major factors influencing the growth of the bone conduction hearing aids market.

Furthermore, increased awareness and technological advancements in the diagnosis of hearing loss in infants and children, as well as the prevalence of hearing loss among the elderly population, are driving the high demand for adult bone-anchored hearing aids, accelerating the growth of the bone conduction hearing aids market.

The rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure around the world, as well as rising healthcare spending, are driving the adoption of new technologies, which will provide additional opportunities for market growth. However, the high cost of hearing aids and the complications associated with surgery will limit market growth. The market for thoracic surgery devices will face challenges due to a shortage of trained professionals.



Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Individuals with conductive hearing loss, middle ear abnormalities, or single-sided deafness frequently use these devices. The following are some common drivers for the growth of the bone conduction hearing aid market: Hearing loss is becoming more common: According to the World Health Organization, approximately 466 million people worldwide have some form of disabling hearing loss. The prevalence of hearing loss is expected to rise as the population ages, potentially driving demand for bone conduction hearing aids. Technological advancements: Bone conduction hearing aids have become more sophisticated in recent years, as new materials and designs have been developed to make the devices more comfortable and effective.

The following are some potential threats to the growth of the bone conduction hearing aid market: High cost: Bone conduction hearing aids are expensive, which may limit their use to those who can afford them. Limited availability: Bone conduction hearing aids may not be available in all countries, limiting some people's access to these devices.



Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Key players

BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Cochlear Limited, Medtronic plc, Cochlear Limited, Oticon Medical, Damson Audio, William Demant, SainSonic, Panasonic, Aftershokz are some of the major key players.



Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Segmentations

By Type

• Bone Anchored Hearing Aids

• Traditional Bone Conduction Hearing Aids

By Product

• Systems

• Accessories

• Sound Processors

By Patient Type

• Children/Pediatrics

• Adults



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market, by Patient type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Dynamics

3.1. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Prevalence of hearing loss among the older population

3.1.1.2. Growing healthcare infrastructure

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High cost of hearing aids

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

Chapter 4. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID -19 Impact

5.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5.2. Pre COVID 19and Post COVID 19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Bone Anchored Hearing Aids

6.4.2. Traditional Bone Conduction Hearing Aids

…TOC to be continued…



