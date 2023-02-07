Aviation Maintenance Training Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Maintenance Training Market Value and CAGR

The global aviation maintenance training market is projected to CAGR of 5.80 % between 2021 and 2027

The aviation industry is profoundly controlled, implying that aircraft and other business carrier organizations should rehearse ceaseless examination programs set up by aviation specialists. In the United States, aviation maintenance programs are supervised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA requires every aircraft/administrator to build up a Continuous Airworthiness Maintenance Program (CAMP). The CAMP diagrams standard and point-by-point reviews or checks of airplanes they have in their armada.

It is essential that technicians and engineers are adequately trained for the proper maintenance of aircraft. Recently, major companies have been focusing on virtual maintenance training for operating an aircraft with the help of interactive 3D simulation of virtual aircraft models. Thus, as a result, maintenance service providers get used to the inspection and diagnosis of aircraft in real-life scenarios. Thus, they hold significant potential for the increased demand for maintenance of aircraft in the future. The global aviation maintenance training market has witnessed high growth in recent years owing to the rising maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities across the globe and the growing business travel industry. However, outdated aviation maintenance training curriculare expected to restrain the market growth to some extent.



Aviation Maintenance Training Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Factors that may drive growth in the aviation maintenance training market include:

• Aging aircraft fleet: As the global fleet of aircraft gets older, there will be a greater need for maintenance and repair, which will in turn drive demand for trained technicians.

• Increasing air travel: As more people travel by air, there will be a greater need for maintenance and repair of aircraft to ensure the safety of passengers.

• Regulations and compliance: Governments around the world have strict regulations in place to ensure the safety of air travel, and these regulations often require that aircraft be regularly maintained and inspected by trained technicians.

There are also several risks that may impact the growth of the aviation maintenance training market. These include:

• Economic downturns: A recession or other economic downturn could lead to reduced demand for air travel, which could in turn lead to reduced demand for maintenance and repair services, and therefore, a decline in the need for trained technicians.

• Competition from other industries: Technicians in the aviation industry may face competition from other industries that are also in need of skilled personnel.

• Talent shortages: The aviation industry may struggle to attract and retain the necessary number of skilled technicians to meet the growing demand for maintenance and repair services.



Aviation Maintenance Training Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players of the global aviation maintenance market are CAE Inc. (Canada), AAR Corporation (US), SR Technics (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), Flight Safety International Inc. (US), Flight Path International (Canada), FL Technics (Lithuania), Global Jet Services, Incorporated (US), Insight Aviation (India), and Pan Am International Flight Academy (US).



Aviation Maintenance Training Market Segmentations

By Training Type

• Airline Crew Training

• Pilot Training

• Aircraft Maintenance Training

• Air Traffic Control Training

• Aviation Sales & Marketing Training

By Component

• Engine

• Interior

• Airframe

• Avionics



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

1.1.2 GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET, BY TRAINING TYPE

1.1.3 GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

1.1.4 GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

1.1.5 GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.5 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 FORECAST MODEL

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.2.1 RISING MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, AND OVERHAUL (MRO) FACILITIES ACROSS THE GLOBE

5.2.2 GROWING BUSINESS TRAVEL INDUSTRY

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.3.1 OUTDATED AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING CURRICULUM

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.1 SCOPE FOR GROWTH IN DEVELOPING NATIONS

5.4.2 SCOPE TO IMPLEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MAINTENANCE TRAINING

5.5 MARKET/TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS

5.5.1 AUGMENTATION OF VIRTUAL REALITY AND SIMULATION SOFTWARE IN AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE

5.5.2 AIRCRAFT DONATION

6 IMPACT OF COVID-19

6.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

6.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL AVIATION MAINTENANCE TRAINING MARKET

6.3 SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT

6.3.1 IMPACT ON MANUFACTURER/DEVELOPER

6.3.2 IMPACT ON COMPONENT SUPPLIER

6.3.3 IMPACT ON DISTRIBUTION/LOGISTICS

6.3.4 IMPACT ON CONSUMER

6.4 MARKET RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Toc Continue………………………..



