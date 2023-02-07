Blood Purification Devices Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Blood purification devices are medical devices that purify the blood of harmful substances. These devices can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including kidney failure, liver disease, sepsis, and other conditions that cause toxins to accumulate in the blood.

Blood Purification Devices Market was valued USD5.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.82 Billion growing with a CAGR 4.2% by 2029.

Because of an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney disease, as well as an aging population, the market for blood purification devices is expected to grow in the coming years. The growing use of advanced blood purification technologies and the growing demand for home-based blood purification systems are two other things that are driving market growth.

The blood purification device market can be divided into four categories based on the type of device, which includes Portable and Stationary. Portable equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share in Blood Purification Devices in the year 2028.

The blood purification device market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Because of the presence of a large number of key players and the region's high adoption of advanced technologies, North America is expected to dominate the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the most growth due to the region's increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure.

Blood Purification Devices Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the blood purification devices market forward. These are some examples: Chronic kidney disease is becoming more common: Chronic kidney disease is a major health issue that can progress to end-stage renal disease, necessitating dialysis or kidney transplantation. As the prevalence of chronic kidney disease rises, so will the demand for blood purification devices such as dialysis machines.



Sepsis is becoming more common: Sepsis is a potentially fatal condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection causes widespread inflammation. To treat sepsis and remove toxins from the blood, blood purification devices such as hemoperfusion and hemodialysis can be used.

Technological advancements: The market for blood purification devices is constantly evolving, with new technologies and devices being developed to improve treatment efficiency and effectiveness. These developments are expected to propel market growth.

As the population ages, chronic diseases like kidney disease and sepsis are likely to become more common, which will increase the need for blood purification devices.

As the cost of healthcare around the world goes up, so will the demand for blood purification devices, which can be expensive to buy and keep up.



Blood Purification Devices Market Keyplayers

The companies analysed in the report include Baxter International, Cerus Corporation, Cytosorbents Corporation, Nikkiso Co.Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Aethlon Medical, Haemonetics, Jafron, B. Braun, Fresenius).



Blood Purification Devices Market Segmentations

By Type

• Portable

• Stationary

By Application

• Continuous Blood Purification

• Hemodialysis

• Hemoperfusion

By End Users

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dialysis Centres

• Others



