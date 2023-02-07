MARKKULA CENTER FOR APPLIED ETHICS ANALYZES THE ETHICS OF GENERATIVE AI
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics presents its latest Ethics Spotlight on Generative AI and Ethics. The assortment of essays is authored by prominent SCU faculty, scholars, and ethicists. Some of the perspectives featured in the collection include:
“Ethical Questions about Generative AI,” by Don Heider (@donheider), executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.
News and social media in recent days have been filled with opinions on generative artificial intelligence (AI), including ChatGPT, raising questions about the ethics of its use. There are many, and they need to be considered before its use.
“Generative AI and a More Human Education,” by Brian Patrick Green, director of technology ethics, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.
With the rise of generative AI, mere text or art is no longer good enough. What is needed now are text and art that are truly human, and that requires knowing what it means to be truly human.
“Rise of ChatGPT Highlights Need for Ethics Curriculum,” by Sarah Cabral, senior scholar, business ethics, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.
The rise of ChatGPT and other generative AIs are causing schools to revisit academic integrity policies–it’s time we start teaching students why integrity matters in the first place.
“Creative Machines: The Rise of Generative AI and its Impact on Human Creativity,” by Maya Ackerman (@ackermanmaya), faculty scholar, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, assistant professor, Santa Clara University Department of Computer Science and Engineering. She is also CEO/co-founder of musical AI startup, WaveAI.
Developed and managed responsibly, generative AI can be used to expand our creative capabilities and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Why:
Throughout history, new technologies have disrupted society in different ways–some positive and some negative–from steam-powered engines and electricity, to the Internet, and now again with AI; generative AI in particular in this instance. The creation of art, journalism, education, and the very truth itself have all been tested by the use of ChatGPT and other generative AIs.
Where:
Visit the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics’ website to view these and more essays at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/generative-ai-ethics/.
This resource is part of the Ethics Spotlight series, which provides analysis of society’s most pressing issues. Previous Spotlights have addressed topics including mass shootings, social media, systemic racism, the climate crisis, and many others.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
