Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Value and CAGR

The market size for autonomous last-mile delivery surpassed USD 450 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 19.3% from 2020 to 2029.

Autonomous last mile delivery refers to the delivery of packages to their final destination, typically a residential or commercial address, using autonomous vehicles. Depending on the nature of the delivery and the terrain that the vehicle must traverse, these vehicles can range in size from small drones to larger self-driving vehicles.



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors contribute to the expansion of autonomous last-mile delivery, such as the rising popularity of online shopping and the demand for more efficient and cost-effective delivery options. More and more advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, are becoming available. This makes it possible to build self-driving cars that can handle complex environments and make decisions in real time.



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Key players

The major players covered in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market are. Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, JD.com, Flirtey, Cainiao Technology.



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentations

By Product

• Aerial Delivery Drones

• Ground Delivery Vehicles

• Others

By Application

• E-commerce

• Industry

• Others



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

5. GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - By Product

5.3.1. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Product 4

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



