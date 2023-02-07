The National Museum Launches Podcast Series

The National Museum of Funeral History presents The Final Curtain Never Closes, a podcast that spotlights the funeral care industry

The Final Curtain Never Closes will explore humanity's final rite of passage

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Museum of Funeral History announces the launch of its new podcast, “The Final Curtain Never Closes.” Hosted by CEO Genevieve Keeney-Vasquez, the podcast will spotlight new exhibits coming to the museum, experts from the funeral industry, and more.

“My discussions will be in-depth and engaging conversations with subject matter experts inside (funeral professionals) and outside (Shroud of Turin expert(s)) the industry. Conversations can span from earthly interment to out of this world dispositions such as becoming a diamond, a portraits or venture into outer space,” said Keeney-Vasquez.

The podcast is part of NMFH’s larger mission to educate and inform listeners about the importance of funerals and death rituals. And to provide a space for meaningful conversations about death and grief.

Listen to “The Final Curtain Never Closes” wherever you get your podcasts.

“The Final Curtain Never Closes” is a production of Freddy Cruz Creative Works. To learn more, visit www.freddycruzcreativeworks.com.

About the museum: Since 1992, NMFH has aimed to inform and educate the public and preserve the history of humanity’s final rite of passage. Death.

At thirty-five thousand square feet, it hosts the largest collection of funeral artifacts in the United States.

To learn more about the National Museum of Funeral History, visit www.nmfh.org.