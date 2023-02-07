Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,594 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Necessity of Lifting the Debt Ceiling

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement following Speaker McCarthy’s remarks on the debt ceiling:

“Failure to address the debt limit would be catastrophic: erasing good-paying jobs, shuttering small businesses and tanking the global economy.  In 2011, even the suggestion that the United States would not be able to pay its debts lowered our credit rating, drove interest rates up for consumers and companies, and diminished our economy.

“For two decades, I worked with four Presidents – both as Speaker and as Minority Leader – to lift the debt limit.  Now, I see signs of danger ahead from the comments of the House Republican Majority.

“The Speaker and House Republicans seem to have forgotten that they added $2 trillion to the national debt to give tax cuts to the wealthiest few – while at the same time working to slash the vital lifelines on which working families depend.  

“In contrast, President Biden’s economic agenda has enabled the creation of 12 million new jobs, while reducing the deficit by more than $1 trillion last year alone. 

“House Republicans are both threatening our nation’s full faith and credit, while at the same time forcing painful cuts on America’s families.  It is unconscionable that Republicans would even consider putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block or repealing lower prescription drug prices that Democrats enacted last year.  Frighteningly, some in the Republican Conference even seem willing to let America default.

“We must all work together to address the debt ceiling in a responsible way.”

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Necessity of Lifting the Debt Ceiling

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.