"Ag A" Excels in Economic Impact at Agrellus Proving Ground

The performance of Ag A Adjuvant yielded a high level of effectiveness, at scale, in two separate farming operations.

Holiday CS’s Ag A passed through over 370 data points inside Proving Ground and proved its potential for economic impact at practical farm scale” — Evan Stone

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGRELLUS, INC., North America’s Agricultural Marketplace for input solutions influencing over 365,000 farming operations proved and certified AgA with a very high economic impact score when mitigating weed pressure at practical farm scale. Holiday CS of Dallas TX, the manufacturer of Ag A crop adjuvant, proved their product with Agrellus Proving Ground “Single Shot”. The product was placed with Agrellus Farm Leaders on two separate farming operations and underwent more than 370 data points from application to final analysis.

“It’s not often that a product gets such high praise from the farming community right off the bat. Yet, that is what happened when Holiday CS’s Ag A passed through over 370 data points inside Proving Ground and proved its potential for economic impact at practical farm scale.” remarks Evan Stone, VP of Business Development at Agrellus. “Our Proving Ground product was specifically designed by Farmer Leaders to get a trusted read-out on product performance at scale, and Ag A was frankly quite the surprise at the end of the day” adds Stone.

The Agrellus Marketplace announced its launch of Proving Ground in January of this year, after a season of development with Farm Leaders across the US. The agronomic and economic impact data revealed to the farm operations was like nothing else in the Ag industry. New and existing Ag products ranging from specialty applications to biologicals are analyzed in “Single Shot” fast tracks and fully comprehensive “Crop Term” season long farm scale prescriptions. Each subscription is fully managed and independently analyzed 100% by the Agrellus team and yields an agronomic and economic score with certification.

Pat Pointer, Sales Director at Holiday CS, states "Agrellus has taken the guess work out farm inputs. Their process is straight forward and candid". He continues, "The results that are rendered offer a real time, real world insight into best practices for farm leaders. For us it allows direct conversations on efficacy with black and white proof it works." The Agrellus approach and independent certification elevates a new level of trust delivered by the Manufacturer.

Farm Leaders and growers that access the data on the Agrellus Marketplace are presented with independent product performance validation at farm scale. “A breath of fresh air” from the marketing tease of manufacturers”, explains one of the Agrellus Farm Leaders in Texas. Several other Farm Leaders remarked, "it actually killed the plant rather than just burning it” and “I plan on using this product on all my acreage moving forward.” It simply makes economic sense.

As a follow-on to Proving Ground, Agrellus is launching its work with the “Real Carbon” initiative and Partners making use of a series of Proving Ground data points for validating carbon sequestration and regeneration factors. The goal of Agrellus Real Carbon is to allow farmers the absolute highest return on “farming practice equity” for payout in regeneration and carbon related initiatives within a compressed timescale. Agrellus will be announcing additional information on Real Carbon in the Fall of 2023.

