CURevl Expands Colleging Brand

As we look to the future, all education related products and services move to our Colleging brand. CURevl continues as the master brand.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announces the transition of its education finance to its Colleging brand in order to integrate with its other education-focused products and services that includes college planning and financial literacy. This transition is done in an effort to form an “education umbrella” focused exclusively on one-stop shopping for families planning for college at an early stage, enhancing financial literacy before going to college, helping pay for college with low-cost private educational loans, and successfully paying off college related expenses post-graduation.

“We are proud to have launched Colleging in fond memory of our long-time friend and colleague, Paul Rehnberg,” stated Lance Teinert, CURevl’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our collective vision of delivering college planning and financial literacy has been fully implemented and distributed by CURevl and is now being enhanced to include our traditional line of education finance products that benefit students, families and graduates. In summation, Colleging now represents the life cycle of planning and paying for college.”

CURevl will continue to manage the Colleging brand as well as all current (and future) products and services that enhance the college planning and finance experience. In addition, CURevl will continue to be at the forefront of creating and administering new products and services that credit unions and other financial institutions can utilize to enhance the consumer experience.