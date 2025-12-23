RevlTek Announces Strategic Leadership Transitions to Support Continued Growth

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek, a credit union service organization (CUSO) leveraging financial technology to originate, administer, and acquire purpose-focused consumer loans, today announced a series of strategic leadership transitions designed to position the company for its next phase of growth.

Effective immediately, Lance Teinert, formerly Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board. A co-founder of RevlTek, Teinert will focus on investment strategy, capital markets, and investor relations while continuing to provide long-term strategic guidance to the organization.

Tim Kulesha, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Kulesha will lead RevlTek’s day-to-day operations and growth strategy across its three product platforms—CollegeBridge, LoanBridge, and WellBridge—while overseeing the company’s expanding role within the credit union ecosystem.

Julie Crofoot, RevlTek’s Chief Administrative Officer, has expanded her leadership responsibilities by joining the Board of Directors. Crofoot succeeds Steve Rasmussen, retired President of True Sky Credit Union, who will retire from the Board at the end of 2026. RevlTek extends its sincere appreciation to Rasmussen for his years of service and meaningful contributions to the company’s success.

Additionally, Jack Falks, Stacy Lumadue, and Mike Pohl have transitioned into Strategic Advisor roles, bringing decades of industry experience to support RevlTek’s continued expansion. In their advisory capacities, they will focus on Marketing & Sales, Partner Channels, and Capital Markets, respectively, providing strategic oversight to drive growth across all three product lines.

“When we formed RevlTek in 2018, our goal was to assemble an exceptional leadership team capable of building a durable, high-impact organization,” said Lance Teinert, Chairman of RevlTek. “Preserving the strength and cohesion of our original team, while evolving roles to align with our growth strategy, has been one of our greatest advantages.”

These leadership transitions reflect RevlTek’s commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its credit union partners and stakeholders.

RevlTek is a credit union service organization that provides technology-enabled solutions for originating, administering, and purchasing purpose-driven consumer loans. Through its platforms—CollegeBridge, LoanBridge, and WellBridge—RevlTek partners with credit unions to expand access to responsible lending while supporting financial well-being.

