PRIB: Senate hails Gymnast Yulo

PHILIPPINES, February 7 - Press Release

February 6, 2023 Senate hails Gymnast Yulo The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution honoring Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo for being one of the best gymnasts the Philippines has produced and for bringing pride and glory to the country with victories in various international gymnastics competitions. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 458 introduced by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri was adopted by the chamber taking into consideration SRNs 23, 248, 276 filed by Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid; SRN 269 by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva; SRN 273 by Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.; SRN 281 by Sen. Cynthia Villar and SRN 292 by Zubiri. "Gymnast Carlos Yulo continues to bring pride and glory to the Philippines as he reaps medals from various sporting competitions, planting Philippine flags as he takes the world by storm," the resolution stated. Yulo, according to Zubiri, raised the flag of the Philippines by being the first Filipino gymnast to win a bronze medal at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Champions. Zubiri said Yulo is also the first Filipino gymnast to win a gold medal in the Men's Floor Exercise event at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship, making him the first Southeast Asian male world champion. The 22-year-old gymnast during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games brought two gold, and five silver medals for the Philippines, and won the gold medal for the Men's Vault category at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, Yulo brought home five gold medals which is considered a feat and a first among Filipino athletes. He also bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in different categories at the 55th Annual all-Japan Seniors Championships and a silver medal in the Men's Vault event and a bronze medal in the Men's Parallel Bars event of the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, United Kingdom. "Carlos Yulo's triumph in the global arena has brought pride, glory and inspiration to the Filipino people and has repeatedly proven to the world the persistent and indomitable spirit of the Filipino, for which he deserves to be honored and commended," Zubiri added. Villanueva also praised Yulo, adding that the young gymnast deserves all the support, praise and commendation of the entire nation. "He is an inspiration to all of us, especially to millions of young aspiring athletes. He has time and again made the country proud for his world-class talent, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence as shown in his impressive performance in these competitions," Villanueva said. Senators Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Robin Padilla, Pia Cayetano, Ronaldo "Bato' Dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go and Ramon Bong Revilla Jr, also congratulated and praised Yulo during the session. All members of the Senate were made co-authors of SRN 458.