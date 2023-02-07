Pedestrian bridge in Cheyenne to temporarily close

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 at mile marker 13.32 due to structural safety concerns.

Bridge engineers determined the far west column sustained critical damage due to many contributing factors, such as moisture and weather conditions. At this time, the bridge will be temporarily closed as well as a portion of Bishop Boulevard. Detours are detailed below. I-25 and Hynds Boulevard will remain open and will not be affected.

WYDOT is currently evaluating options to temporarily shore the bridge to open for pedestrian traffic as soon as possible. The pedestrian bridge was already scheduled to be rehabilitated this summer once the school year has concluded. WYDOT will be accepting bids for the upcoming project Thursday, February 9.

Once the school year has concluded, the bridge will be closed again during the rehabilitation project. More information about scheduling will be released once details have been finalized.