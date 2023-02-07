LPS Industries Receives SQF Edition 9 Certification

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has formally received its SQF Edition 9 Certificate. The certificate is an upgrade from Edition 8. This is in addition to the Company's ISO 8 (100,000) Cleanroom certification.

The certifying body conducted extensive, in-depth, multi-day audits of the applicable codes for flexible food quality packaging. This certification proves the dedication to providing food-compliant quality products to the food-based industries. The SQF codes require continual improvement for maintaining a food-safe, high-quality environment throughout the Cleanroom and the facility.

Paul Harencak, Vice-President of LPS Industries, stated, “LPS Industries is committed to delivering the highest quality products to our clients, and these certifications are third-party confirmation that we are doing exactly that.”

About LPS Industries
LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging,( high barrier web stock, pouches and bags) hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics, and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com

