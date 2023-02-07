Third Installment of CFI President’s “State of the Industry” Video Series Launched

CFI's Greg Orr shares insights and perspectives on the truckload market and in this economy, what passes for normal

In this third in a series, Greg Orr speaks to challenges of operating with persistent inflation and high fuel costs, and how carriers and shippers can succeed.

Fleets operating at a loss or with margins insufficient to recapitalize the business aren’t going to be sustainable sources of capacity for very long.” — Greg Orr, president, CFI