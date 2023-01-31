Second Installment of CFI President’s “State of the Industry” Video Series Launched

CFI's Greg Orr shares insights and perspectives on the truckload market and in this economy, what passes for normal

In this second of a four-part series, Greg Orr shares insights on the shifting fortunes of truckload carriers and what passes for normalcy in this economy.

With more visibility and understanding of common industry issues, we can all be part of the solution to successfully navigate these challenging cycles typical of an active freight economy.” — Greg Orr, President, CFI