Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,454 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court calls for opposition in CARE Act writ proceeding

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked for a preliminary opposition to the original writ petition seeking to prevent enforcement of the CARE Act, legislation enacted at Governor Gavin Newsom’s urging that, as he described it, establishes “a new framework to get people with mental health and substance use disorders the support and care they need.” The petition — Disability Rights California v. Newsom — claims the Act “violates essential constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection while needlessly burdening fundamental rights to privacy, autonomy and liberty.”

You just read:

Supreme Court calls for opposition in CARE Act writ proceeding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.