Supreme Court calls for opposition in CARE Act writ proceeding

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked for a preliminary opposition to the original writ petition seeking to prevent enforcement of the CARE Act, legislation enacted at Governor Gavin Newsom’s urging that, as he described it, establishes “a new framework to get people with mental health and substance use disorders the support and care they need.” The petition — Disability Rights California v. Newsom — claims the Act “violates essential constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection while needlessly burdening fundamental rights to privacy, autonomy and liberty.”