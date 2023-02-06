San Francisco Superior Court Judge Gail Dekreon, known for a time as the “queen of traffic court,” has resigned after two decades on the bench, the court announced. Her Jan. 31 retirement came nearly three years after she was reelected for the fourth time on March 3, 2020 after running unopposed for her seat.
‘Queen of traffic court’ in San Francisco ends her reign
