Evides Industriewater supplies demiwater for Shell's green hydrogen plant
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evides Industriewater will supply demiwater for Shell's green hydrogen plant over the next 15 years. Ruben van Grinsven, general manager Integrated Hydrogen Projects of Shell and Annette Ottolini, managing director of Evides Waterbedrijf, signed a supply agreement today. Part of the agreement is the construction of a new demiwater pipeline to the hydrogen plant at the H2 Conversion Park in the Port of Rotterdam.
Water indispensable in energy transition
Demiwater is very pure water from which all salts and minerals have been removed. In the production of hydrogen, water with a very high quality is an indispensable raw material for electrolysis and cooling. Hydrogen and especially green hydrogen as it will be produced by Shell, plays a key role in the success of the Dutch energy transition.
Annette Ottolini: "Tackling the energy transition is high on Evides' agenda. We are therefore pleased with the collaboration with Shell for the supply of demiwater for their hydrogen plant. In this way, together we ensure that the CO2 emissions are reduced and we contribute to a cleaner future."
Ruben van Grinsven: "Renewable hydrogen plays a crucial role in the energy system of the future. The project is an important first step towards exploiting the potential of hydrogen. Shell wants to play a leading role in the development of a global hydrogen economy and make cleaner energy great by investing in sustainable innovations and solutions."
60,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day
Shell is going to realize the hydrogen production plant on the Second Maasvlakte and it must run entirely on energy from the Hollandse Kust wind farm. Holland Hydrogen 1 is the largest renewable hydrogen plant in Europe and will produce 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day. The green hydrogen initially replaces part of the grey hydrogen use, making the production of energy products such as petrol, diesel and kerosene partially carbon-free. The factory should be operational by 2025.
Hydrogen is made by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. If you use green energy for this, no CO2 is released and this is referred to as green hydrogen. The (demi)water needed to make hydrogen is supplied by Evides Industriewater via the Demiwater Plant Maasvlakte. Water from the Brielse Meer is used as a source for the production of demiwater, which in turn is fed by water from the Meuse and Rhine.
Download our latest Net Zero White Paper here
About Evides Industriewater
Evides Industriewater have been specialists in industrial process water and wastewater treatment for over 50 years. Combining excellent service and maximum availability with effective innovation, Evides Industriewater is the perfect water partner for industry. Reliability, sustainability, and quality are the basic principles for the design and management of our plants.
Challenge Everything, Waste Nothing.
Website
https://www.evidesindustriewater.co.uk
Evides
Evides Industriewater
jonathan.brindley@jbprm.co.uk