Indian Sensation Anirudh’s “Once Upon A Time” US Tour Tickets Are Now On Sale
Anirudh Ravichander, legendary bollywood music composer, sells out venues around the world on the highly acclaimed "Once Upon A Time" Tour which is scheduled to tour the United States in 2023. Presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment and powered by Kash Patel Productions
Anirudh Ravichander, known in the industry and to fans as Anirudh, is inarguably one of the most sought-after music composers and directors in the Indian film industry. He has composed over 150 songs in various languages, predominantly Tamil, but including songs in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. His emergence as a pan-India sensation in 2012 with Kolaveri Di from “3,” he began producing, composing, and collecting awards such as the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director (Tamil) for his work on the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Ethir Neechal,” the Edison Award for Best Music Director for his work on the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Maari,” and the SIIMA Award for the Best Music Director for his work on the soundtrack of the film “Mersal.”
Anirudh’s "Once Upon A Time" Tour celebrates 10 years of creating music for various projects, including major motion pictures, television shows, short films, web series, and theme songs for global brands like Sprite. “This show is dedicated to my fans,” says Anirudh. “From “3” to “Leo” they have been so supportive so this Spring we are bringing an epic concert experience to the US and let’s go crazy together!”
“Once Upon A Time” Tour U.S. Tour Dates & Cities:
March 31, 2023 - EagleBank Arena, Washington, DC
April 1, 2023 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
April 7, 2023 - Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas TX
April 9, 2023 - Gas South Arena, Atlanta, GA
April 14, 2023 - Angel of the Winds Arena, Seattle, WA
April 15, 2023 - Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
“Anirudh is a young legend and cultural icon,” says Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions, a leading cultural events producer and production company based in South Florida. “We are thrilled to have Anirudh visit North America on his Global Tour. Working with Shri Balaji Entertainment over the years, we have been privileged to bring to the U.S. the biggest names in Bollywood entertainment, like Neha Kkkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, Badshah, Sonu Nigam, Aastha Gill and Sunidhi Chauhan.”
Tickets for the “Once Upon A Time” Tour are now on sale and can be purchased at https://anirudhtourusa.com/.
About Anirudh
Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian film composer, director, and singer. He made his debut as a film composer in the Tamil film industry with the highly successful soundtrack album for the 2012 film "3". Since then, he has composed music for many popular Tamil films and has established himself as one of the leading composers in the Tamil film industry. He has also worked on a number of Tamil-language television shows and has released several independent albums. Anirudh is known for his unique blend of electronic and classical Indian music and has won several awards for his work in the film industry.
About Shri Balaji Entertainment, Inc (SBE)
With its operations in the USA, Canada, and India, Shri Balaji entertainment has been enthralling the South East Asian community by bringing live entertainment from the shining stars of the Bollywood fraternity. These sizzling concerts feature the biggest onstage Bollywood performers. To follow along with SBE please visit http://balajientertainment.com/.
About Kash Patel Productions
Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has redefined the US Cultural concert industry with back-to-back sold-out events featuring A.R. Rahman, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sonu Nigam, Russell Peters, and Vir Das. 2023 shows no signs of slowing down with international mega stars Anirudh and SANAM both making their North American debuts with Kash Patel Productions!
This unrivaled accomplishment has earned Kash Patel Productions recognition throughout the Cultural Event community, both overseas and in the United States, for promoting an elevated experience. Over the last several years, KPP has produced events with the biggest acts in the world and has expanded to cover the entire North American continent. To follow along with Kash Patel Productions, please visit http://KashPatelProductions.com.
