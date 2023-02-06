Pharos Expands Customer Operations Leadership Team with Two New Additions
Pharos welcomes Steve Obia in the role of Director of Customer Services and Success, and Paulo Mendonça as the new Director of Technical Support.
A rapidly increasing number of enterprises are embracing Pharos’ cloud-based printing solutions, and we are investing in highly experienced technology and service leaders”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leading cloud services and technology company specializing in print management software and solutions, announced the addition of two new senior leaders to its rapidly growing team. Pharos welcomes Steve Obia in the role of Director of Customer Services and Success, and Paulo Mendonça as the new Director of Technical Support. These new hires will directly contribute to Pharos’ plans for increased growth in 2023 and beyond.

One of Pharos’ core values is its commitment to customer success, and it is pleased to welcome Steve Obia as Director Services and Success. Steve is based in Valencia, Spain and brings 35 years of experience in support, success, and services within organizations across the globe. He joins Pharos from several preceding roles in technology, enterprise applications and SaaS, with a guiding focus of helping employees and customers achieve mutual success. Steve pinpoints his excitement about joining Pharos saying, “The print space is in a great transition and Pharos has the best enterprise print optimization solutions in the market. Pharos has a long and successful history with boundless opportunities for the future. The principles, culture and people here are phenomenal.”
Pharos also welcomes Paulo Mendonça as Director of Technical Support. Paulo is based in Lisbon, Portugal and brings more than 20 years of experience and knowledge supporting customers while providing technical service management. Over the past decade, Paulo has been involved in building, scaling, and managing geographically dispersed and cross-functional Customer Support teams. With his customer and team first mentality, Paulo says, “I look forward to building and scaling Pharos’s customer support team by applying methodologies and a framework centered around team collaboration, knowledge creation, process improvement, and automation that directly contributes to optimizing the quality and the time spent with the customers we serve.”
These hires were carefully selected to join the leadership team based on their demonstrated successes in enterprise cloud software operations management and their history supporting rapidly scaling organizations. Customer Operations will continue to be a key source of corporate growth and a profitable demonstration of the value that Pharos offers, augmenting its leading software solutions.
“A rapidly increasing number of enterprises are embracing Pharos’ cloud-based printing solutions, and we are investing in highly experienced technology and service leaders to ensure that Pharos continues to lead the market in technology innovation and global customer services. We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Paulo to the journey we share with our partners and customers. Together we are making print more secure, efficient, available and reliable for the changing world of today’s global workers.” said Kevin Pickhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
