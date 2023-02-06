DSI will increase application service time starting tomorrow and provide services on weekends through interdepartmental supports

MACAU, February 6 - Due to a large number of needs for identity card renewal and travel documents application have accumulated in the earlier time, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will increase application service time from 7th February to 31st March 2023 through the support of various departments in the area of administration and justice on the basis that DSI has previously enlarged its service capacity by internal coordination and relocation of manpower. Existing DSI offices will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday, providing continuous counter services 7 days a week. Besides, helpers will be sent to 24-hour self-service areas for assisting citizens to go through application formalities, so as to promptly respond to the demand for application from citizens.

According to DSI’s statistics, there are around 30,000 identity cards and 120,000 travel documents expired and have to be renewed. Despite having coordinated and relocated internal manpower, the daily application volume has increased by 30 percent compared with the past and it is difficult to cope with the significant increase in demand for applications in a short period of time. Therefore, starting from 7th February to 31st March 2023, the application service hours of three DSI offices located at China Plaza in Avendia da Praia Grande, the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands will be extended to 9 p.m. from the original service hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition, DSI will also open on weekends to accept applications. In this case, citizens will be provided with continuous application service 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Extended service hours are only opened for first-time or renewal applications for identity card, travel documents and visit permit to Hong Kong by appointment. On-site ticketing will not be provided, but citizens can still collect documents without appointment during that time. Appointments for services in the extended time can be made via “Macao One Account” or DSI website starting from 9 a.m. on 7th February 2023.

Through the above-mentioned arrangements, DSI can increase the weekly service time by 39 hours, and the service capacity will be increased from 3500 applications to 7200 applications. In order to ensure sufficient manpower to cope with the additional workload, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and other departments in the area of administration and justice will relocate manpower to DSI to support front-line counters and internal operations.

Moreover, in order to assist citizens to use self-service kiosks in different districts, starting from 7th February 2023, helpers will be stationed at six 24-hour self-service areas in Macao from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day to help citizens to go through application formalities more efficiently. For details and locations of the 24-hour self-service areas, please refer to www.dsi.gov.mo/kiosk_e.jsp

DSI calls for eligible persons to use “Macao One Account” or self-service kiosks in higher priority for lodging application. Citizens who choose to use counter service in normal service hours are advised to make appointment in advance. Citizens can make appointment in “Ticketing and Appointment for Counter Service” in “Macao One Account” or on DSI website (www.dsi.gov.mo) to reduce queuing and waiting time. For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.