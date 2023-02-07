Terbine, IBM Announce Webinar Series On The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure
Aims to inform infrastructure designers and implementors in state and local governments about the key elements of building and managing networks of EV chargers
Through this webinar series we are addressing the immediate needs of state agencies and others for information regarding what, why and how digital technology will support NEVI buildouts.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine and information industry leader IBM today announced a webinar series designed to give state and local officials, engineering firms and contractors the education that they require to design, implement and operate EV charging networks. The series will kick off on March 7th at 8AM Pacific / 11AM Eastern. All sessions are virtual and free to attend. The initial one-hour webinar, Building NEVI and Other Publicly Funded EV Charging Implementations, will cover how states can succeed in creating their charging networks under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program that was authorized in 2022 under the federal Joint Office of Energy And Transportation. Other related topics will be covered in subsequent webinars.
Educating Managers About The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure
The key objective of the webinar series is to provide a concise and complete overview of NEVI-related implementation necessities that will successfully deliver digital capabilities for EV infrastructure. Guest speakers will include industry experts in EV charging, electrical utility load-balancing, vehicle range management, ecosystem partnerships and other important subject areas. The webinars will cover system goals, design, realtime monitoring and management, along with how to develop the reports required in order for states to continually receive NEVI funding.
Information Needed By EV Infrastructure Enablers
“Implementing efficient and effective charging networks under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will require building flexible, scalable, and adaptable systems to accommodate the growing needs of today and for the future. This will demand extensive interconnectivity which will require digital elements driven by advanced technologies,” said Brenda Cucci, Senior Partner for Global Sustainability with IBM. “Through this webinar series we are addressing the immediate need for information regarding what, why and how digital technology will inform and support NEVI buildouts. We’ll be covering the critical topics ranging from synchronizing vehicles with charging stations to supporting grid load-balancing to asset monitoring and management.”
Persons who should attend the webinars include:
- State transportation, energy and air quality agencies
- Engineering and construction firms bidding on EV charging installations
- Power utilities including renewable energy providers
- EV manufacturers
- Counties and cities planning charging networks
- National and regional fleet operators
- Rental companies (both retail and commercial)
- Interstate trucking companies
Registration is free and open to all interested parties at http://bit.ly/3HAPHxh
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. we help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. more than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat Openshift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. all of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.
About Terbine
Terbine applies machine learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company’s software-based platform, TerbineLink, is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all. www.terbine.com
Alayna Woodall
TERBINE
+1 503-560-1621
awoodall@terbine.com
