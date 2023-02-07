rezStream showcasing resort-focused reservation software at the North Country Buyers’ Show in Walker, MN

rezStream, a leader in reservation software is proud to announce its participation in the 46th Annual North Country Resort, Retail and Restaurant Buyers’ Show

This is a great opportunity for us to connect with resort businesses, network, and showcase how our products and services address the challenges resorters are facing today.” — Jeff Hebrink (Sales Director)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leading hospitality provider of cloud-based reservation software and digital marketing is proud to announce its participation in the 46th Annual North Country Resort, Retail and Restaurant Buyers’ Show hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Join us on February 16th and 17th at the Northern Lights Casino and Hotel.

rezStream Exhibits its Suite of Lodging Solutions

With over two decades of experience serving hoteliers, rezStream remains committed to providing the best reservation software, booking engine, marketing, and website services to the independent resort community. Our products and services have been used by thousands of unique users in the US and have helped many independent owners improve their property management processes and grow their businesses.

"I am excited to participate in this year's North Country Resort, Retail, and Restaurant Show," said Jeff Hebrink from rezStream. "This is a great opportunity for us to connect with resort businesses, network, and showcase how our products and services address the challenges resorters are facing today."

To register for the North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers’ Show visit: https://leech-lake.com/north-country-resort-retail-restaurant-buyers-show/

About Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has been around for 50 years. In 1953, it began as the Walker Chamber of Commerce. In 1990, it rebranded to its current moniker. This was to reflect the Chamber’s geographic area better, which currently services over 260 Chamber members. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is recognized and valued as a leader in tourism and membership services and for their ability to positively influence decisions impacting their community.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at https://www.rezstream.com.