The Cannata Report Raises $216,000 to Create Memorial Scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
The Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship Honors Cannata Family Matriarch
We are grateful for the tremendous support we received from all segments of the office technology industry. We are grateful to Hackensack Meridian Health for helping us create an enduring memorial.”HAMBURG , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for office technology dealers, has raised $216,000 from its 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala held November 10th to establish the Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. The Cannata Report has collectively raised approximately $1.5 million for Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation in recent years.
— CJ Cannata, president and CEO
Cusumano is the late sister of Frank G. Cannata, founder of The Cannata Report. Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation will manage the endowment honoring her and will award a scholarship, beginning in spring 2024, to a medical student based on academic performance and financial need.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of Frank and CJ Cannata and everyone at The Cannata Report,” says Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., dean, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Scholarships are essential to ensuring that individuals with the drive and aptitude to become physicians have the ability to do so, regardless of their socioeconomic background. We are honored to be able to award a deserving student with this most meaningful gift, made from the heart.”
"We are so grateful for the tremendous support we received from all segments of the office technology industry at our 2022 annual gala. There is no better way to pay tribute to my Aunt Marie Cusumano, whose kindness and caring nurtured many in need, than with a scholarship that will aid a medical student. We are grateful to Hackensack Meridian Health for its partnership and for helping us create an enduring memorial that will benefit so many," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report.
The Cannata Report first raised funds for Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation in partnership with the V Foundation in 2013. It has directly donated proceeds from its annual gala to benefit cancer research and patient care at Tackle Kids Cancer, the philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Children's Cancer Institute, and the John Theurer Cancer Center, through memorial endowments. Its most recent donation was the first time that funds were given to create a scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.
The Cannata Report honors excellence in the imaging and office technology industry with the bestowment of its Frank Awards at its annual charity event based on the results of its hallmark Annual Dealer Survey. The gala, sponsored by Hytec Dealer Services and ConnectWise, was held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey. In addition to the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report honored Larry Weiss, president and CEO of Atlantic Tomorrow's Office, with the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award for his support of a wide array of charitable organizations, including The Mariano Rivera Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation, and the Jillian Fund, among others. Mike Jones, president of vendor equipment finance, CIT Business Capital, a division of First Citizens Bank, was honored with The Cannata Report's Veteran's Award in recognition of his military service and dedication to helping fellow veterans transition from military life to the workforce. Jones is devoted to many veterans' initiatives, including Wounded Warrior Project and Operation New Uniform, where he serves as a board member.
ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT
The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry covering of a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry’s hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Hackensack Meridian Health assumed financial responsibility for the School in July 2018, and the School established its independence as a freestanding Institution of Higher Education in July 2020. The first cohort of doctors graduated in 2021. The school’s vision is that each person in New Jersey, and in the United States, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, will enjoy the highest levels of wellness in an economically and behaviorally sustainable fashion. The School’s unique curriculum focuses on linking the basic science with clinical relevance, through an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment. The school prides itself on outreach, through programs like the Human Dimension, which is active in communities across New Jersey.
