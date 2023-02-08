Boston, MA. Mattapan Tech and Mattapan MBK hosted a youth meeting to discuss the causes of violent crimes in the city
Tyler Lawrence, a 13-year-old boy, was killed in Broad daylight
Street and domestic violence are consequences of poverty caused by systemic racism that has built a fence between black people and economic opportunity.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a series of violent crimes that shake the city of Boston, Mattapan Tech and Mattapan MBK hosted a meeting to discuss about the causes of violence in the city and the lack of policies that promote equity and economic justice.
Reverend Jean sat in the basement of a local church with a crowd of young people in an effort to listen to them and promote the idea that peace and security are still possible. It was a tough case to make, given the tension of the moment. His opinion was no different from that of other local leaders. “I am deeply troubled by the death of this innocent young boy,” Reverend Jean said. In recent weeks, the community has mourned the tragic and violent deaths of two young men just blocks from where Reverend Jean runs a small community job training and career pathway program for young men of color. He went on to say ""These acts of violence are a direct result of poverty resulting from structural and systemic racism, which has driven many young people of color to despair."
Reverend Jean got a round of applause when he said: "It is utterly dishonest, hypocritical and naïve to believe that the living conditions of Boston's black and brown youth would produce a different result. Those who have decision-making power are unwittingly responsible for the ungovernable violence in Boston's black community". My Brother's Keeper youth members were not permitted to make any public statement to the media for security reasons. However, they were apparently afraid, they were expressing their fears, worries and frustrations. Many of them said they might not see their 25th birthday, and few others whispered that unless they go to jail they might not see Christmas 2023. It was a serious and sad conversation that took place in the basement of this local church! Young people also said they hoped they could live long enough to have a successful education and career; they hope to buy a house for their parents, they hope to start a family and raise their children in a peaceful neighborhood. Noting that Mattapan MBK is a wing of the Greater Boston/Mattapan Technology Center, Inc, a nonprofit organization, established in 2006 and dedicated to provide mentorship, job training and job placement to help young people achieve their goals."
The people of Mattapan are frustrated and tired to hear that another youngster has been shot or stabbed every day. Rev. Jean and his team called on the local official to get to the root of the problem and fix it. Reverend Jean stated " Street and domestic violence are consequences of poverty caused by systemic racism that has built a fence between black people and economic opportunity"
"Boston has a popular Mayor, who is a relentless fighter for equity, she is surrounded by many people of goodwill, but the presence of the gate keepers or guardians of the status quo are still noticeable in the corridors of the Mayor's office. We must continue to ask our leaders for new policies that promote equity, inclusion, diversity and economic justice. Mayor Wu cannot change a system that has existed for centuries in a few months, but she has to start somewhere and soon" Rev. Jean stated.
Across the Neponset River there is a village named Milton, next to Mattapan. Milton is safe harbor for the people that belongs to the middle class and for white professionals. The difference between Milton and Mattapan, It is an affluent predominantly white community, the young people of Milton are privileged and have everything they need including access to good jobs and paid internship. It's simple! They don't face the same challenges that the youth of color face every day. In Mattapan, Black youth must fight for the basic rights and privileges they deserve. They are discriminated against, mistreated, constantly despised, and rejected by the very people who have the responsibility to support our community, according to the Mattapan youth leaders.
"Moreover, unfortunately, the pains and scars of slavery have been passed down from generation to generation, young people of color are going through the darkness of poverty and mental anguish, which might lead them to commit crimes involuntarily. Boston city leaders must focus on crafting new policies to close the gap between the haves and the have nots, that hasn't yet happened. Politicians have their statement prepared for the next tragedy, but no proposed solution offered to nurture hope in our broken society. Those beautiful lives are gone forever" Rev. Jean added during the conversation.
Today, in the aftermath of Covid-19, the living conditions of young black people have worsened, it is now as close as possible that they can get closer to hell. What can be expected when people are living in a community with no job opportunities for black and brown youth, no access to basic health and mental health care, a community that is best described as underserved and most vulnerable . The most well-known youth-serving organizations in Mattapan are underfunded and, therefore, understaffed.
Mattapan families have to struggle for necessities. Black community organizations and businesses that provide direct services to youth do not have access to funding that would allow them to hire more youth and create opportunities for Black children. Boston City's grant proposals come with a preamble to intimidate and disqualify grassroots organizations. The end of this ungovernable violence will begin with the creation of opportunities for youths. Peace is possible when good people work together to find great solutions ###
