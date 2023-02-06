Submit Release
London Plumbing Solutions Publishes Report On How To Prevent Mould Growth In Your Home

LONDON, ON, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Plumbing Solutions, a plumbing company in London Ontario, today announced the publication of a new report on their website.

Entitled “Plumber Tips On How To Prevent Mould Growth In Your Home,” its goal is to help homeowners in London Ontario keep their homes free of mould and other toxins.

Though not a disaster recovery firm, local plumbers frequently encounter their share of mould damage in residential homes. This is related to the fact that mould thrives in areas where stagnant moisture is allowed.

This moisture isn’t always caused by plumbing issues.

Other culprits can include issues with a home’s foundation. This can allow melting snow or heavy rains to seep into the basement of a London Ontario house.

However, leaky pipes can also be a common cause.

The report includes useful tips for reducing mould growth and damage caused by residential plumbing issues, and should be welcomed by homeowners in London Ontario.

Mould and fungus are both common issues in Ontario. This is largely a result of the humidity of Ontario summers. These can cause structural damage, but they also pose health risks. Adults who live in a home with mould are more likely to develop asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

London Plumbing Solutions was founded in 2021, and provides residential, commercial, and 24 hour emergency plumbing services

To read the London Plumbing Solutions report, visit their website.

London Plumbing Solutions
+1 226-777-7996
info@londonplumbingsolutions.com
London Plumbing Solutions

