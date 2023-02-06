XCentium Team Members Win Sitecore's Most Valuable Professional Award
XCentium members earn elite distinction awarded for commitment and dedication to the Sitecore community.
XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, today announced that five XCentium team members have been named Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) in the Ambassador, Strategy, and Technology categories by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software. XCentium's 2023 Sitecore MVPs were 5 of only 241 professionals worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.
Now in its 17th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their fascination, knowledge, and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.
Selected out of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 241 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year’s MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity, and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, including the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.
XCentium’s five Sitecore MVPs were awarded to:
Amrit Raj, Sitecore Ambassador MVP
Samantha Goble, Sitecore Strategy MVP
Julia Gavrilova, Sitecore Technology MVP
Sergey Yatsenko, Sitecore Technology MVP
Kevin Suarez Melendez, Sitecore Technology MVP
In the program’s 17-year history, Julia Gavrilova, XCentium Vice President of Sitecore Experience celebrates a ten-year milestone of being a Sitecore MVP. “I am honored to be awarded a Sitecore MVP for the 10th time. This recognition brought back memories of the first MVP award I received 10 years ago, which was completely unexpected”, said Julia Gavrilova. “I don’t know any other development community where everyone is so supportive and eager to share knowledge and expertise. I am very proud to be part of this group of professionals, and am excited to continue helping others to learn, grow and build incredible digital experiences with Sitecore.”
XCentium is distinguished for its Sitecore expertise and is the first partner to earn the OrderCloud Specialization. They are known for excellence in delivery, deep technological expertise, and knowledge of the Sitecore suite of products across content, commerce, and experience management. They are a Sitecore Platinum Partner with Specialization in Sitecore Commerce, Sitecore Platform, Sitecore Content Hub, and Sitecore OrderCloud.
“We’re pleased that for the seventeenth time, we’re honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences,” said Dave O’Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. “We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They’re an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we’re truly grateful for their unique contributions.”
More information about the MVP Program can be found on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.
About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint.
Their solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.
About XCentium
Founded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has quickly built a reputation for smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.
XCentium is a Sitecore, Salesforce, Optimizely, Vercel, and Microsoft Partner with core competencies including eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services.
