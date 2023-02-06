Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,147 in the last 365 days.

Court Enters Consent Order for Marengo Explosion Cleanup

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa District Court for Iowa County granted the State of Iowa’s motion for a temporary injunction and issued a consent order requiring the cleanup of hazardous waste from the C6-Zero facility in Marengo.  

C6-Zero has agreed to the consent order, which requires them to pay EcoSource, LLC for cleanup of the hazardous waste at the C6-Zero facility in Marengo. The order also calls on them to comply with the provisions from the Department of Natural Resources’ Emergency Order and to submit a list of all chemicals present in the facility at the time of the explosion. Upon prior notice, C6-Zero must further allow the DNR access to assess the property. 

“This is a matter of Iowans’ safety,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “I’m glad that C6-Zero has now agreed to comply with the law and clean up the property. Our office will continue to work with the Iowa DNR to ensure this order is followed.” 

C6-Zero has until February 17 to implement the Site Assessment plan required by the DNR and until March 3 to submit a remedial action plan. Willful failure to comply with the order could subject the defendants to contempt of court. 

Read the full consent order here

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet, Press Secretary

(515)823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Court Enters Consent Order for Marengo Explosion Cleanup

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.