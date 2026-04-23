Attorney General Brenna Bird Celebrates Victory in Protecting Iowa Farmers and Property Owners
Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement after today’s 8th Circuit decision to dismiss the challenge to Iowa’s Trespass-Surveillance statute:
“Farmers and businesses should be able to operate without fear of trespassers. Today’s decision is the third and definitive victory defending Iowa’s laws that prevent trespassers from lying to get onto a property and then secretly record on it. I’m grateful for this decision. We have fought to defend our laws that strengthen security for farmers and property owners. This victory is much deserved by our Iowa farmers.”
Read the full court ruling here.
For More Information:
Jen Green
jen.green@ag.iowa.gov
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