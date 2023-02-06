Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,265 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 3000 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the 3000 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:43 p.m., a 2004 Infiniti G35 was travelling north in the 3000 block of 20th Street, Northeast, at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Infiniti lost control of the vehicle and struck a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on the westbound curb. The force of the impact pushed the Jeep backwards into a Nissan Xterra, in which the Nissan was pushed into a BMW 3 Series. The Jeep then hopped the curb and was redirected northbound approximately 20 feet before coming to final rest on the sidewalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the driver remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Andy Carino, of Severna Park, MD.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 3000 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.