Staffing Agency Launch $2500 Love to Shop for Good Reward to Help Fund US Causes

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We especially love to reward pet parents shopping for good; save on the treats your 'pet kids' love most!”
How to Shop for Good and Make a Positive Impact
1. Simply introduce us to a company or manager in HR (that you personally know).
2. When Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; we help the company find a talented professional.
3. We then earn a finder’s fee and reward a $2500 shopping gift card; and donate $500 to designated cause.
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund local causes your care about, and enjoy shopping rewards. To learn more www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
