OSFM Stresses Safety During Burn Awareness Week

ILLINOIS, February 6 - Springfield, Ill- National Burn Awareness Week February 5-11, is an initiative of the American Burn Association. During this time, burn, fire, and life safety educators increase public awareness on the frequency, devastation, and causes of burn injuries as well as consistent and authoritative measures to prevent these injuries and how to best care for those who are injured.





The theme for National Burn Awareness Week 2023 is "Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire!" According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 276,086 people received medical care for treatment of unintentional burn injuries in 2020, with 3,028 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation. Of 87 hospitals reporting to the American Burn Association registry, 91,875 people were treated for burn-related injuries, with 32% of those being for scalds.





According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. sustains a burn injury serious enough to require treatment. A scald injury can happen at any age. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities are especially at risk. Hot liquids from bath water, hot coffee, and even microwaved soup can cause devastating injuries. Scald burns are the second leading cause of all burn injuries.





"Today, 96.8% of those who suffer burn injuries will survive. Unfortunately, many of those survivors will sustain serious scarring, life-long physical disabilities causing difficulties adjusting back to everyday life after their injury," said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. "It's important to take all necessary safety measures like creating a 3-foot kid free zone around the stove, turning all pot and pan handles in to prevent accidental burns, teaching kids what is hot or not, and keeping hot liquids out of the reach of little hands. Following a few of these steps will help to prevent an accidental life changing burn."





"Each year, more than 275,000 people receive medical care for treatment of unintentional burn injuries. Many survivors we interact with at our camp and through other support programs have been injured due to hot liquids, steam, and hot bath water," said Camp I Am Me Executive Director Phillip Zaleski. "Whether it is in the kitchen or in the bathroom, always be present when a child is in the area, and if you must leave, take the child with you to ensure their safety. Our Summer Camp and other programs and services support children and adults affected by burn-related injuries, bringing much needed strength and happiness to survivors and their families."



















