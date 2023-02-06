Submit Release
Portions of Illinois Beach State Park to be inaccessible during construction

SPRINGFIELD - Access to portions of Illinois Beach State Park North Unit will be limited effective today, Monday, Feb. 6, to accommodate construction of a major erosion mitigation project in Lake Michigan.


The closure, which will be in place until further notice while the project is underway, primarily affects pedestrian walking trails. Signs will be posted to notify visitors. The affected area is east of the Sand Pond pedestrian trail at the intersection of 17th Street. Also, areas east of the Sand Prairie day use area, including the beach trail, will be closed.


*See attachment for MAP

