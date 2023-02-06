Fast Company Logo Executive Board

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaden Sterling Joins Fast Company's Executive Board

We are pleased to announce that Jaden Sterling has joined Fast Company's Executive Board. Jaden will be a valuable asset to the company, bringing his expertise in finance, investing, and personal wealth-building.

Jaden is an experienced investor and financial advisor, having worked with a variety of clients in both the public and private sectors. He is passionate about empowering individuals to take control of their finances and make smart investment decisions. With Jaden's expertise, Fast Company will be able to provide even more valuable insights into the world of finance and investing.

Jaden has been featured in numerous publications, including Bloomberg, Forbes, Yahoo Finance and Market Watch. He is also the author of the best-selling book, "Intuitive Investing: A Step-by-Step Guide to Financial Freedom" coming May 2023.

At Fast Company, Jaden will be working with our team of experts to provide comprehensive financial advice to our readers. He will be contributing regular columns on investment strategies, portfolio management, and personal finance topics.

We are thrilled to have Jaden join the team and are excited to see what he will bring to the table.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is a leading source of business and financial news and insights for the modern investor.

