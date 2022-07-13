2022 SaaS Awards Short List

International Software Awards Program Announces Shortlist

To be awarded this recognition in the SaaS Awards, the SaaS industry’s de facto recognition platform, is an immense honor. It demonstrates a true commitment to excellence and innovation from our team.” — Jaden Sterling, CEO & Founder Sterling Stock Picker

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Stock Picker Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Awards

International Software Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

Sterling Stock Picker has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the category Best SaaS Product for Financial Services.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2022 include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best Data-Driven SaaS, alongside new categories including ‘Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year’.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals.

“SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage.

“The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.

“Our judges were very impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to impossible task.”

Jaden Sterling, Founder & CEO of Sterling Stock Picker said: “To be awarded this recognition in the SaaS Awards, the SaaS industry’s de facto recognition platform, is an immense honor. It demonstrates a true commitment to excellence and innovation from our team.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards program will return with a new program in Spring 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards’ Cloud Computing Awards, will soon accept submissions for a new 2022-23 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with an October deadline.



-END-