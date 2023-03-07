Fluoramics Introduces Chain, Wire & Cable Rust-Stopping Lubricant
Chain, Wire & Cable lubricant penetrates deep into the core of braided wire, wire rope and cables to stop rust and corrosion. It will protect new cables or apply on weathered cables to deter further damage.
Penetrates wire ropes, pins / bushings within chains, pulleys, gears, cables, and link / roller assemblies
Besides displacing water, Chain, Wire & Cable lube has excellent clinging and wicking properties. That means it spreads and soaks deeply into hard-to-reach areas on wire ropes, chains and cables.”WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chain, Wire & Cable lubricant penetrates deep into the core of braided wire, wire rope, and cables to stop rust and corrosion. It provides surface protection for metal parts that need protection before and after exposure to the elements, and prevents damage to metals by reducing wear and friction between contacting parts.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Chain, Wire & Cable penetrates wire rope and the pins / bushings within chains. Use on pulleys, gears, forklifts, dock or garage door cables, conveyor belts, elevator cables, hoists, chain saws, forklifts, and link / roller assemblies.
Chain, Wire & Cable is engineered using HinderRUST® Technology. Chain, Wire & Cable goes on as a mobile liquid that wets to surfaces and creeps into seams. It starts protecting and lubricating surfaces upon application, and keeps chains and cables supple.
Solvent free, Chain, Wire & Cable is non-toxic, non-flammable, plus is manufactured with EU Regulatory Compliant PTFE.
“Besides displacing water, Chain, Wire & Cable lube has excellent clinging and wicking properties. That means it spreads and soaks deeply into hard-to-reach areas on wire ropes, chains and cables,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
Typical applications include braided wire, cableways, chain saws, chains, conveyer belts, cranes, drive chains, elevator cables, garage door cables, gears, hoists, lifts, link and roller assemblies, marine applications, motorcycle control cables, pulleys, roller chains, sprockets, steel cables, wire rope, and winch cables.
Chain, Wire and Cable is available in quarts, gallons and aerosol spray cans. To use, remove any course, loose rust scale or paint blisters and coat the surface with a thin even layer. Apply to wet or dry metals by airless sprayer, brush, or roller. Reapply as part of a normal maintenance item.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
Patti Reick
Fluoramics
507-205-9216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
HinderRUST Product Overview