Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Cincinnati, Ohio
Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Ohio’s population ages and the labor force decline”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Cincinnati, Ohio. This will be the 15th campus location for the college and the second campus to open in the state of Ohio. The Cincinnati campus is located at 11500 North Lake Dr. in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will serve students in the Cincinnati metropolitan area who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
— Dr. Tonya Breymier, Arizona College of Nursing
The state of Ohio is facing a nursing shortage and indicators predict the demand for new nurses will continue to increase. It is estimated that there are approximately 7,900 open positions for registered nurses in Ohio according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As many nurses age out of the profession, not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care. The demand for more nurses in Ohio is an excellent opportunity for future Nursing graduates.
Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in Ohio by offering a program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is accepting enrollments for its first cohort, with classes beginning February 27th, 2023.
“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Ohio’s population ages and the labor force declines,” said Dr. Tonya Breymier, Ph.D., RN, CNE, COI, CHSE, Dean of Nursing for Arizona College of Nursing’s Cincinnati Campus. “This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career in Ohio, and we are thrilled to open our Cincinnati campus. Our accredited, student-centric, BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”
Students will benefit from small class sizes providing the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and classmates. The Cincinnati campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career development services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.
For more information, please visit: arizonacollege.edu/Cincinnati
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok