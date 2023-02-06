Submit Release
02-06-2023 Monday Powerball at $747 Million

Charleston, W.Va. – In what continues to be a trend as of late with national draw games, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The jackpot continues to grow due to high volume of play and unmatched numbers.

Monday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history if hit, and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

“These draw games continue to grow and we love to see the excitement surrounding them. This jackpot is in the Top 10 in U.S. lottery history, and the Top 5 Powerball jackpots,” Lottery Director John Myers said. “This is a fun time for WV Lottery players to participate in the national Powerball game. We do want to encourage all players to please play responsibly.”

The drawing will be the 34th current jackpot run, with the jackpot last being hit in November of 2022 by a single ticket in Kansas.

There were four $1 million tickets sold in Saturday’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot was hit a total of seven times in 2022.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

