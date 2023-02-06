Submit Release
Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Windber Bridge Replacement Projects

The EADS Group, Inc. (EADS) is presently working with Windber Borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to develop plans for the 24th Street Bridge Replacement over Seese Run and the South 22nd Street Bridge Project in Windber Borough, Somerset County. 

The structure on 24th Street over Seese Run will involve a full replacement. The work, which extends from approximately Stadium Drive to Jackson Avenue, includes the installation of a new box culvert, full depth paving on either approach to the structure, areas of mill and overlay, and improved guide rail and drainage facilities. The horizontal and vertical alignments will be adjusted slightly to introduce a smooth curve along the roadway.

The South 22nd Street bridge over Seese Run bridge involves minor repairs to the existing structure, permanently closing the structure to vehicular traffic, and converting the bridge to a pedestrian only access. As a result, Stadium Drive will be widened and resurfaced to provide egress and ingress for South 22nd Street traffic.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom at Recreation Park located at 160 Recreation Park Road, Windber, PA 15963.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities.  Anyone having special needs or requiring special aid is asked to contact EADS prior to the meeting.  If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Kelly Field, EADS Project Manager, at (814) 445-6551 or kfield@eadsgroup.com.


