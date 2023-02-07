Cantor’s Driving School is Now an FLHSMV-Approved Third Party Administrator for the Class E Knowledge Test

Cantor's Driving School FL driver training car AAA Approved Driving School logo

Cantor’s Driving School (Florida) is now authorized by the FLHSMV to administer the Class E Knowledge Test that is required for a learner’s license.

ATLANTIS, FL, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it is now authorized as a third party administrator for the Class E Knowledge Test by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). This test is required for new drivers to get a learner’s license. The exam can be taken at Cantor’s Driving School’s main office in Palm Beach County, at 3222 Lantana Rd, Atlantis, FL 33462. The exam can be taken quickly and conveniently at Cantor’s Driving School. There is typically a significant delay if trying to schedule the test at a FLHSMV location.

Any new driver seeking to obtain a learner’s license who is at least 15 years old can take the Class E Knowledge Test, commonly known as the "written test", at Cantor’s Driving School. Students must have completed the Florida Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course; Cantor’s Driving School also offers this online TLSAE course. The cost for this Class E Knowledge testing service is $60. The test is offered Monday – Friday, 10 AM to 4 PM. Walk-ins are welcome, or call 954-740-1103 to make an appointment and avoid waiting.

The Class E Knowledge Test consists of 50 multiple-choice questions about Florida traffic laws, safe driving practices and identifying traffic controls. A score of 80%, or 40 correct answers, is required to pass the exam. Immediately after the test is completed, the results are sent to the FLHSMV, and a paper copy of the test results are provided that can be taken to a Tax Collector’s office or FLHSMV service center to get the Florida learner’s permit and get photo taken.

Owner Frank Cantor comments: “This new Class E Knowledge testing service is fast and convenient for students who want to get going on getting their learner’s license and don’t want to wait to take the exam at a state office.”

Of course, after student have passed the Class E Knowledge Test and gotten their learner’s license, they can take driving lessons at Cantor’s Driving School too.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is the largest family-owned, non-franchise driving school in the United States, with driving schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Further, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation, started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor’s Driving School is a Florida state-registered driving school (license #4032) and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA). Cantor’s Driving School is a AAA-Approved Driving School in Florida.

Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons 7 days a week, day and evening hours, with door-to-door service, and money-saving packages of driving lessons. It also offers a convenient Florida state-approved driver's education online courses, including the Florida First Time Driver (Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education) mandatory course, the Official Florida FLHSMV Online Learner’s Permit Test, along with 2 online traffic school courses and the in-person Class E Knowledge Test.

Contact Cantor’s Driving School

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, online driver’s courses or other services, please call 954-740-1103 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolFL.com.