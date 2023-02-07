Agrellus Moves HQ into Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park

Agrellus Marketplace Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park

Fast growing startup Agrellus moves its Corporate Headquarters into the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park

Agrellus was cofounded by several Texas Tech Alumni as Texas dominance in Cotton and Peanut Ag research continues in West Texas” — Chris Johnson

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGRELLUS, INC., North America’s Agricultural Marketplace for input solutions influencing over 365,000 farming operations has moved its Headquarters into Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park in Lubbock, Texas. “We are super excited to continue working with Texas Tech students, and now we are even closer to the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources!” explains Chris Johnson, CEO at the fast growing startup. He continues, “Agrellus was cofounded by several Texas Tech Alumni as Texas dominance in Cotton and Peanut Ag research continues in West Texas.”

The Hub is a place to nurture smart ideas and entrepreneurs to create a social or commercial value resulting in impact. The Hub assists in the formation of technology startup companies critically relevant to today's local and regional economy. Startups create 80%+ of net new jobs, new industries and new solutions. Agrellus has employed students from Texas Tech since 2018 in its Marketplace Professional programs, and the Hub is a great place to leverage skill and make long lasting connections with emerging Ag businesses.

The Agrellus Marketplace Professionals and Farm Leaders are the backbone of helping the local farmer succeed. Agrellus is the only Ag Inputs solution available where the Farmer always wins, and Texas Tech launched the initial program that has now expanded to over ten Universities across the farm rich interior of the United States. Farm Leaders and growers that access data on the Agrellus Marketplace are presented with independent product performance validation at farm scale. “A breath of fresh air” from the marketing tease of manufacturers”, explains one of the Agrellus Farm Leaders in Texas.

Later this year Agrellus is advancing its work with the “Real Carbon” initiative and is Partnering with Texas Tech and two other Universities while launching a series of data points for validating carbon sequestration and regeneration factors. The goal of Agrellus Real Carbon is to present farmers with the absolute highest return on “farming practice equity” for payout in regeneration and carbon related initiatives within a compressed timescale. Agrellus will be announcing additional information on Real Carbon in the Fall of 2023.

.....................................................

About Agrellus, Inc. (a Delaware corporation)

Agrellus is the only digital marketplace solution where the Farmer always wins, supported by certified retailers in the local community every hour of every day!

Corporate Headquarters:

3911 4th Street, Suite 216

Lubbock,Texas 79424

https://www.agrellus.info

Contact:

Evan Stone, VP Business Development

media@agrellusapp.com