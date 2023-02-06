Submit Release
Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company Deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More than 200 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company deployed Monday, Feb. 6, on the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas.

The 730th, based in Memphis, is a quartermaster unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained in various logistics and supply specialties which sustain combat units with water, fuel, food, and supplies. The unit is initially deploying to Kuwait and then sending teams to countries throughout the Middle East to support other forward deployed military units.

“Our Soldiers are ready to provide sustainment throughout the Middle East,” said Capt. Ciarra Rench, commander of the 730th Composite Supply Company. “We are well trained, prepared for the mission ahead, and ready to ensure success.”

For the past year, the 730th has been preparing for this deployment by training at their Memphis Armory and at National Guard training sites throughout Tennessee.

“The 730th has worked hard and done an amazing job getting ready,” said Rench. “I’m fully confident in our abilities and professionalism. We are all looking forward to going overseas, doing the job we trained for, and returning home.”

During the early morning of Feb. 6th, the Soldiers loaded busses for the Memphis International Airport and flew to Fort Hood, Texas, where they will complete a few weeks of final pre-deployment training before traveling to Kuwait.

The command and leadership team from the 730th Composite Supply Company in Memphis pose for a photograph, Feb. 4, as they prepare for their nine-month deployment to Kuwait. (Photo by Senior Airman Travonna Hawkins)

Col. Trent Scates, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General, Army, talks with Soldiers from the 730th Composite Supply Company in Memphis, Feb. 4, as they prepare for their nine-month deployment to Kuwait. (photo by Senior Airman Travonna Hawkins)

