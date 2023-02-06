More single-use plastic waste than ever before

The Plastic Waste Makers Index is a study by Minderoo Foundation which identifies the source of global single-use plastic waste and tracks the repercussions of the plastics industry. Is has been developed with partners including Wood Mackenzie, and experts from the London School of Economics and the Stockholm Environment Institute, among others. SEI Senior Research Fellow Toby Gardner contributed to the report, and the Trase initiative contributed to the development of datasets and methods used in the report .

In 2021 it revealed, for the first time, the 20 petrochemical companies that generate more than half the world’s single-use plastic waste. In the 2023 edition, the Index includes new estimates of cradle-to-grave greenhouse gas emissions from single-use plastics, demonstrating how single-use plastics producers also contribute to the climate crisis.