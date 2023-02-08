San Rocco Therapeutics and Patrick Girondi Announce 7th Annual Orphan’s Dream Iconic Statuette Awarded in N.Y. City

Pictured Above left to right: Megan Euker, Patrick Girondi, Ron Capano Pictured Above left to right: Patrick Girondi, Ron Capano Pictured Above: Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream performing at Pianos NYC Photo credit: @photosbybrooks1 Pictured Above: Installation view of “The Cure,” exhibition by Megan Euker at the International Museum of Surgical Science Chicago Pictured Above: Orphan Dream Award, sculpted by Megan Euker and presented to Mr. Ronald Capano, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream Band performed concerts in New York City on January 18th and 19th, 2023. Girondi is also the founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT). During the show on the second night, the winner of the 7th annual Orphan Dream Award was announced. The iconic sculpture this year was awarded to Mr. Ron Capano. Mr. Capano’s organization, Cooley’s Anemia International, INC. has donated millions of dollars to research in search of a gene therapy cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

The Story Behind the Iconic Statuette

Mr. Girondi has collaborated with many families around the world affected by orphan diseases. Girondi collaborated with a family in an eventual losing battle to save two of their young children from Batten disease. For his efforts, Girondi was gifted a Versace jacket by the grieving parents. The couple, a special part of Girondi’s Orphan Dream Family, asked him to wear the jacket and sing for their children during performances. The sculpture depicts Girondi (self described, ugly, little Italian guy with a big nose) wearing the jacket and trademark big apple cap.

The Orphan Dream Award is a bronze sculpture created by artist and SRT project manager, Megan Euker.

The sculptures have been exhibited at the University Club of Chicago, the International Museum of Surgical Science (Chicago), and Linda Warren Projects.

Girondi is also a singer-songwriter and author and his Orphan’s Dream band is named for the special designation given to rare diseases, to stimulate attention and investment. Girondi’s seventh album, Orphan’s Final Chapter, is scheduled to be released in February. Like all of Girondi’s music, the album tells a story about research and the experiences of people affiliated with the SRT project, some for decades.

Mr. Girondi’s book “Flight of the Rondone – High School Dropout VS Big Pharma: The Fight to Save My Son’s Life” was released last year and made the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller List in July 2022 in addition to reaching #1 on three Amazon bestseller lists; #1 on Barnes and Noble; and top 100 on USA Today.

All of Girondi’s efforts go hand-in-hand with SRT’s mission to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia.

All proceeds from the events went to Cooley’s Anemia International, INC.

Full video of concert: https://youtu.be/9xqEY8_2VPY

Short video of Orphan Dream Award presentation: https://youtu.be/imfN58ul_vg

Previous recipients of the Orphan Dream Award are:

2022 - Professor Kevin Dever, Orphan Drug Advocate Board and Lifelong supporter of San Rocco Therapeutics, Chicago, IL

2021 - Dr. Lucio Luzzato, formerly of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Tanzania; former Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the American Society for Gene Therapy; Honorary Professor of the University of Firenze

2020 - Franco and Piera Cutino Association/Dr. Aurelio Maggio of Hospital Villa Sofia Cervello, Palermo

2019 - Dr. John Tisdale of the National Institute of Health, Washington, D.C.

2018 - Michel Sadelain Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (received by Dr. Michel Sadelain), New York

2017 - Doctor Franco Locatelli, President of Italy’s Higher Health Council

