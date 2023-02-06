Italian American One Voice Coalition Denounces Move to Ax Columbus Day by Tennessee State Sen Lamar and State Rep Towns

Christopher Columbus - The Great Explorer

IAOVC wants legislation to cancel Columubs Day in TN be withdrawn immediately!

US & Italian Flags

Italian Americans urged to contact State Sen Lamar and Rep Towns to object to legislation to cancel Columbus Day.

IAOVC Logo

IAOVC decries this latest attack on Italian American heritage and culture by Tennessee State Sen Lamar and State Rep Towns

IAOVC wants these state politicians to withdraw this misguided legislation that insults Italian American heritage and culture.

NORTVALE, NJ, US, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, denounced legislation just introduced by Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and State Representative Joe Towns to cancel Columbus Day.

The legislation seeks to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday and replace it with a holiday to celebrate “Super Bowl Monday.”

“This is just the latest attack on Italian American heritage and culture by two misguided legislators who should know better," says IAOVC President, Andre DiMino. “We continue to fight these foolhardy attempts to rewrite history against those who insult this nation's 25-million Italian Americans.”

IAOVC urges everyone to contact these state politicians to object to this legislation and demand it be withdrawn. Email Senator London Lamar at brandon.puttbrese@capitol.tn.gov AND call her at (615) 741-2509. Email Representative Joe Towns at rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov AND call him at (615) 741-2189.

The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide group of thousands of members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 30-years history IAOVC has fought back and has defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation.

IAOVC was instrumental in the recent Columbus Day controversy in Toms River, New Jersey where the school board eliminated Columbus Day and just reinstated it after backlash from IAOVC, other Italian American organizations and members of the public. IAOVC’s landmark federal litigation against West Orange, NJ and its Mayor for violating Italian American civil rights by removing the Columbus monument is ongoing.

Columbus Day, a US Federal holiday, is revered by generations of Italian Americans as an atonement and apology to Italian Americans who were subjected to abject discrimination, denigration and lynchings – the largest single-day lynching in America of 11 Italian Americans occurred in New Orleans in 1891. In 1892, then President Benjamin Harrison declared that the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the new world be celebrated as Columbus Day to counter the negative treatment of Italian Americans so prevalent in those times.

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.

IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.

Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

Italian American One Voice Coalition Denounces Move to Ax Columbus Day by Tennessee State Sen Lamar and State Rep Towns

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition andre@iaovc.org
Company/Organization
Italian Amrican ONE VOICE Coalition
97 Irving Terrace
Bloomfield, New Jersey, 07003
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition’s stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. ONE VOICE’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
Italian American One Voice Coalition Denounces Move to Ax Columbus Day by Tennessee State Sen Lamar and State Rep Towns
ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION ANNOUNCES VICTORY IN TOMS RIVER - COLUMBUS DAY IS BACK
IAOVC TO REMEMBER FOUNDER DR. MANNY ALFANO & COMMEMORATE 30th ANNIVERSARY AT ITALIAN SUNDAY DINNER
View All Stories From This Author