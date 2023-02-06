Actress LIVIA TREVIÑO Keeps Watch Over Ryan Phillippe in Indie Action-Thriller Film ‘THE LOCKSMITH’
Also Appears in New ABC Comedy Series ‘NOT DEAD YET’LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Livia Treviño keeps a close eye on Ryan Phillippe in the new action-thriller feature film, THE LOCKSMITH, available now on major streaming platforms. Then coming on February 8th, Treviño makes her way over to ABC for an appearance in the highly anticipated comedy series, NOT DEAD YET.
THE LOCKSMITH follows Miller Graham (Phillippe), a thief fresh out of prison trying to work his way back into the lives of his ex-finance (Kate Bosworth) and their young daughter. Determined, Miller attempts to stay clean using his locksmith skills and the help of his friend (Ving Rhames), until things take a tumultuous turn after an unexpected disappearance. Treviño emerges in the storyline as Sharon, a hard but fair Parole Officer, tasked with keeping watch over parolee Miller as he tries to turn his life around.
Treviño was excited to work with first-time director Nicholas Harvard, explaining “I’ve known Nicolas Harvard since he was a young boy because I worked a day job with his father years ago. As he grew up and started pursuing and developing his career – on the rare occasions that we would see each other -- we would talk about how someday we would work together and wouldn’t that be fun. So, I was delighted when I got the call offering me the role. Talk about nurturing relationships in Hollywood!”
Up next, Treviño turns ghostly as Ruth Hochberg in the ‘Not A Tiger Yet’ episode of the new ABC comedy series, NOT DEAD YET. The series stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, a woman attempting to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. She begins a new job writing obituaries for the local paper, and quickly discovers life advice from an unlikely source, her ghostly subjects.
Treviño is best known by millions for her recurring role as Will and Grace's gruff, busy-body neighbor ‘Mrs. Timmer’ throughout the final revival season of NBC’s beloved sitcom, Will & Grace. She has made numerous television appearances, including roles on I Love That For You, The Sex Lives of College Girls, This Is Us, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Mayor, The Big Bang Theory, Broke and many others. In addition, Treviño has been getting big laughs as a skeptical Aunt in GEICO’s “We've Got Aunts” national commercial.
A talented actress, Treviño has been praised by critics for her “wit and energy” on-stage in A Christmas Carol at South Coast Repertory, her “zesty portrayal” in the contemporary Romeo and Juliet at The Odyssey Theatre and as “top notch” in the West Coast premiere of Coyote on a Fence, for which she earned an Ovation Award Nomination for Best Actress.
Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Treviño was first smitten with the art of dance. After earning a degree in Theatre from Trinity University, she made her way to New York studying and working as a dancer and choreographer. She trained with some of the best in the business, including Bob Audy, Luigi and at the New York School of Ballet. Setting her sights on acting, she honed the craft studying with several renowned coaches, the Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles, as well as the American University in Washington DC.
