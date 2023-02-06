YHSGR Recently Hosted Its Lunar New Year Celebration On January 27, 2023, At Capital Seafood Restaurant In Arcadia, CA
ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate agency in California, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, recently hosted the Lunar New Year celebration on January 27, 2023, at Capital Seafood Restaurant in Arcadia, California. The venue brought together associates from diverse backgrounds to celebrate an event close to a lot of people’s heart. The get together at the prominent seafood establishment presented an excellent networking opportunity as associates sat in round tables to get to know each other better. A panel of YHSGR Millionaire Real Estate Agents also shared how they can make the year of the rabbit their best one yet.
Experienced real estate agents and brokers associates shared how associates can be successful in the year of the rabbit
Speaking on the occasion, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker Lori Hintz said, "At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are always looking for ways to bring people together. The Lunar New Year celebration is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the diversity within our organization and presents an opportunity for associates to set ambitious goals to achieve this year."
Explaining what real estate associates need to do to make the year a success, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty content creator Jason Chen said, "In these tough economic times, people must learn how to focus. They need to have clear objectives and know where they want to go. Our workshops and training help people with goal setting so they have clarity to everything they do. Once that is decided, they need to go after it passionately. I tell my associates that the most successful people who close deals want it badly. This enables them to develop mental toughness that carries them through adversity until they succeed. Lastly, having a noble heart is critical to everything that we do. It's not just how we can help make our lives better but how the lives of others in the agency, our clients, and the community be enhanced significantly.”
Other experienced associates discussed the latest trends in the real estate market and offered insights that associates can leverage to improve next year. Top Producing real estate agent Sunny Wong said, “As associates, we need to have a deep understanding of our clients and need to treat them like our families and friends. That only happens when we start listening to their stories and learn the history of their houses.”
The agency is renowned for going the extra mile to help elevate their real estate customer experience. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
